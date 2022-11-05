MBBS in Hindi along with English from next academic session in Uttarakhand: State education minister

Medical courses in Uttarakhand will be taught in English as well as Hindi from the next academic session, State Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat has said.
When implemented, Uttarakhand will be the second state to do so after Madhya Pradesh. Rawat on Friday said the decision has been taken in view of the special importance being given by the Centre to Hindi.
The state's Medical Education Department has constituted a four-member expert committee in this regard. The panel is headed by Dr CMS Rawat, principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar in Pauri district, the minister said.
According to the minister, the committee will prepare a draft of new syllabus for colleges after studying the MBBS Hindi syllabus in government colleges of Madhya Pradesh.
The MBBS course in Hindi will begin in the next academic session after receiving the panel's draft and completing formalities, the minister said.
On October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in Hindi.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar
Anushka chooses 'best angles, photos' to wish Virat
Eye on future, youth set to grab power roles at COP27
DH Radio | B'luru's steel flyover, back in a...
Happy Birthday Kohli: Facts about India's run-machine
'Not in BCCI's hands': Binny on India tour of Pak
Qatar is Ronaldo's last chance to shine on WC stage