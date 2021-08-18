MBBS seats in Pakistan sold to Kashmiri students to fund militancy: Jammu and Kashmir police

A senior Hurriyat Conference leader was among four separatists arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police for allegedly selling MBBS seats in Pakistan medical colleges to Kashmiri students and using the money to support and fund militancy.

A police official said four people - Salvation Movement chairman Mohammad Akbar Bhat alias Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Fatima Shah, Mohammad Abdullah Shah and Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh – have been arrested by the Counter Intelligence (Kashmir), a branch of CID Department of J&K Police in a case related to selling of MBBS seats in Pakistan.

The cases had been registered in July last year after receiving information that several unscrupulous persons, including some Hurriyat leaders, were working with some educational consultancies and selling MBBS and other seats in professional courses in Pakistani colleges and universities.

Two more accused persons against whom “there is ample evidence are evading arrest and both of them will be arrested soon,” a statement from the CIK said.

“The probe into the case suggested that the money collected from parents of aspiring or potential students was used, at least partly, to support and fund terrorism and separatism in different ways,” it said.

During the CIK probe, it had surfaced that MBBS seats and other professional degree courses were preferentially given to students who were close family members or relatives of slain militants in Kashmir. There were also cases where the quota allotted to individual Hurriyat leaders were sold to anxious parents who wanted their children to pursue MBBS and other professional degrees.

The CIK statement said that more than 80 cases pertaining to the seats in academic years between 2014-18 were studied in which either the students or their parents were examined. Besides, searches of about a dozen premises in the valley had been undertaken to look for evidence of collection of money and its further usage, it said.

“Analysis of digital records and paper receipts as well as records pertaining to bank transactions revealed that a sizable portion of the collected money was kept aside for personal use. Evidence also came on record to show that money had been variously put into channels that ended up in supporting programmes and projects pertaining to terrorism and separatism. For example, payment for organising stone pelting also could also be traced and brought on record,” the statement said.

“Examination of witnesses, corroborated by other circumstantial evidence, also indicated that many families who approached Hurriyat leaders to avail the programme of ISI that aimed at incentivising terrorism by compensating the family of slain terrorists, by way of providing free of cost MBBS and engineering seats were disappointed as monetary consideration was given precedence over the intended objective of the ISI programme,” it added.

A conservative estimate indicated that the money involved could be around Rs four crore per year on the basis of the fact that each Hurriyat leader was allocated around 40 seats for the MBBS programme every year.

The investigation, as per the CIK, "has also revealed that both at the time of collecting the money from the parents as well as channelling it for use by terrorists and separatists, intermediaries were used to layer the transactions".

“For example, in some cases money was received through educational consultancies to conceal the end-use,” it said.