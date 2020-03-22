MCA follows Maharashtra state directions over coronavirus; appeals people to stay indoors

Taking cue from the Maharashtra government, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has urged people to stay home and observe the 'Janta Curfew' called out by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through the MCA initiative helmed by its apex council member Ajinkya Naik, Mumbai cricket players appealed the citizens to maintain social distancing considering the coronavirus pandemic.

A-list Mumbai cricketers such as Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube and Aditya Tare among others, through a compiled video, requested people to help each other in such crunch situations to battle the COVID-19 crisis. Maharashtra government has issued directives to stay indoors and head out only during emergency situations.

Ajinkya Naik said fighting the virus is a collective responsibility of every citizen. "It is not every day that one gets to serve their country by sitting home and doing nothing. The government has asked everyone to stay indoors and put no efforts. That is something we should be able to do," Naik added.

The Mumbai cricketers urged people to stay indoors and grab a book to read, stay fit and work out, help in household activities and catch up on favourite movies and series on various streaming platforms.

"This staying home is for our family, friends, closed ones for sure. But more importantly, it is for our country and our Mother earth which is in the process of healing. Let's contribute by doing nothing," Ajinkya Naik said.

The association has more than 50 trophies to its credit and is home to some of the biggest players in the history of world cricket such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Merchant, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Zaheer Khan among others.