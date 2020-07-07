'MCA to be 2-year course from academic session 2020-21'

MCA to be a 2-year course from academic session 2020-21: AICTE

Master of Computer Application (MCA) will henceforth be a two-year programme, the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) announced on Tuesday.

So far, the degree programme was of three years' duration.

The AICTE has also asked all higher education institutions to make necessary modifications in the course duration of the program.

"Henceforth, the MCA course shall be of two years duration from 2020-21. In view of the above, necessary modification in the course duration of MCA program may please be made in conformity with the UGC decision and provisions contained in AICTE APH (Approval Process Handbook)," the council said in an official order.

In December last year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had approved a proposal for reducing the duration of MCA program to two years, like all other masters programs approved by the apex higher education regulator, following demands from several quarters.

