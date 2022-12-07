MCD polls: AAP exudes confidence despite trailing in early trends

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) exuded confidence it will emerge victorious by winning more than 180 of the total 250 seats in the MCD polls, even though initial trends put the BJP in the lead.
Early trends showed the BJP was ahead in 97 seats while the AAP was leading in 53. The Congress was a distant third with a lead in five seats.
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters, "The trends will change and we will emerge victorious in more than 180 seats. We have decked up our office and as soon as trends change we will celebrate. The BJP did not cite any achievement of their 15-year tenure in the MCD during the campaigning."
Follow for MCD election results live coverage
Most exit polls have predicted a huge win for the AAP over the BJP with the Congress being a distant third.
Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva said it is going to be a tough contest.
"However, we will prove the exit polls wrong and the BJP will come to power in the MCD for a fourth consecutive term," he told PTI.
The results of this election, largely touted as a three-cornered contest among a spirited AAP, a confident BJP and a hopeful Congress, may have ramifications beyond the national capital.
Both the AAP and the BJP have expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls, as the Congress seeks to regain lost turf.
