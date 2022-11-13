MCD Polls: Former AAP councillor climbs transmission tower after ticket denied

Former AAP Councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan on Sunday climbed a transmission tower near Shastri Park Metro Station allegedly over not being given a ticket for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll, ANI reported.
Locals, police and the fire brigade arrived at the spot.
Delhi | Former AAP Councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbs a transmission tower near Shastri Park Metro Station allegedly unhappy over not being given ticket for upcoming MCD poll. Locals, Police and fire brigade are at the spot. pic.twitter.com/e5y7ZxRfeI
