Ex-AAP councillor climbs tower after MCD ticket denied

MCD Polls: Former AAP councillor climbs transmission tower after ticket denied

Locals, police, and fire brigade arrived at the spot

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 13 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 14:12 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

Former AAP Councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan on Sunday climbed a transmission tower near Shastri Park Metro Station allegedly over not being given a ticket for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) poll, ANI reported.

Locals, police and the fire brigade arrived at the spot.

More to follow...

India News
Delhi
AAP
Indian Politics
Municipal Corporation of Delhi

