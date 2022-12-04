MCD polls: Vote for party that works, says Kejriwal

MCD polls: Kejriwal casts vote, says vote for party that works

Earlier in the day, the AAP convener urged people in the city to exercise their franchise for setting up an honest and performing establishment in the MCD

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 04 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 12:52 ist
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal shows his finger after casting his vote for the MCD elections. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday cast his vote in the MCD polls and appealed to the public to vote for a party that works for people rather than creating hurdles.

Kejriwal visited the polling booth in Civil Lines here along with his parents, wife and children. He exited the booth holding the hands of his parents.

Follow live updates on MCD polls here

"People should vote for the party that's honest and works. For those who focus on the cleanliness of the city and not those who keep creating hurdles," he told reporters after casting his vote.

Earlier in the day, the AAP convener urged people in the city to exercise their franchise for setting up an honest and performing establishment in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Polling started at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. The votes will be counted on December 7. 

