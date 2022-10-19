No laughing and roaming around, MEA tells staffers

MEA issues instructions to staffers: No huddling, loud laughter or roaming around

The order warned that anybody not keeping to the dress code would be sent home from work and leave would be deducted

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 19 2022, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 15:12 ist
A board pointing towards Ministry of External Affairs office. Credit: iStock Images

Loud laughter could prove to be quite detrimental to the current staff working at the Ministry of External Affairs, according to an Indian Express report. The Union Ministry instructed its staff working at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri to maintain decorum on the office premises with specific instructions on the dress code to be followed. 

In the ministry guidelines, workers were advised not to spend time loitering. The instructions advised against "unnecessary roaming around and sitting on sofas". 

The order issued by the Ministry said that staffers were not supposed to assemble in groups, sit on staircases or talk and laugh loudly inside the building. 

The order dated Oct. 12 warned that anybody not keeping to the dress code would be sent home from work and leave would be deducted.

Such dress code guidelines for government employees are not unusual. The Union Health Ministry had issued such a notice in 2018. The Ministry had then asked staffers to avoid wearing "casual" attire at work. And in December 2020, Maharashtra had directed its employees to wear khadi clothes on Fridays to encourage the use of local handspun material.

Ministry of External Affairs
MEA
Dress code
India News

