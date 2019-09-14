MEA probes video of passport officer assaulting staff

The Ministry of External Affairs has initiated a probe after a video surfaced, showing an Assistant Passport Officer at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh physically assaulting an applicant.

The MEA received a report from the Regional Passport Officer of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, after Anmol Jain, an applicant, posted a video on September 11 that allegedly showed an Assistant Passport Officer physically assaulting him following an altercation on the validity of the documents he provided through the DigiLocker service introduced by the Government.

“This is APO of passport seva kendra psk ghaziabad behaves. He beat me and made me bleed because I was arguing digilocker’s validity. If this is new india, no one should live in it. (sic),” Jain posted on Twitter. He posted a video that showed an official rising from his chair after an altercation and assaulting the person (apparently the applicant himself) recording it.

He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Home Minister Amit Shah with his tweet.

Sources said that the MEA had received a report from the head of the Regional Passport Office in Ghaziabad and the matter was under examination.