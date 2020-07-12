Measures taken to stop spread of Covid-19 in J&K jails: DG Prisons

After a prisoner tested positive for Covid-19 in district jail Anantnag on Saturday, prison authorities in Jammu and Kashmir said required measures have been taken, but there is no indication of a release of detainees in near future.

Reports said Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of northern Kupwara district, detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) since March this year was shifted to the isolation ward of GMC Anantnag hospital after he tested positive for the deadly virus.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

J&K Director General of Police, Prisons, V K Singh while confirming the incident said they have started immediate contact tracing and other measures to stop its further spread.

“A team of doctors and other people are busy in Anantnag jail. This is the first case since (Covid-19) outbreak,” he said and added that to stop spread in jails, medical check-ups of inmates were being regularly carried out.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 12

At present 3633 people, including 109 females, are lodged in different jails in J&K. However, Singh said there is no indication of a release of any detainees in the near future. “Those get released who are being bailed out by courts,” he said.