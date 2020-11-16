'Media persons are important to educate about Covid-19'

Media persons play important role in educating people, mitigating impact of Covid-19: Kovind

The president also appreciated the Press Council of India for safeguarding the independence of the press

  • Nov 16 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 14:19 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI

Media persons have been among frontline corona warriors who played an important role in educating people and mitigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

In his written message on the occasion of the National Press Day, the president also appreciated the Press Council of India (PCI), which regulates the print media, for safeguarding the independence of the press.

"I am happy to learn that the Press Council of India is celebrating National Press Day on November 16 on the theme 'Role of Media during Covid-19 and its Impact on the Media'.

"Rendering its service for nearly 55 years, PCI has been the watchdog safeguarding the independence of the press while trying to ensure quality journalism. Its role is important in the working of our democracy," Kovind said.

The president said the theme of this year's National Press Day celebration deals with the most serious crisis facing the world and India.

"In dealing with the issues concerning Covid-19, media has played a very important role in educating people and thereby it has helped in mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

"Media persons have been among the frontline corona warriors. Through PCI, I convey my appreciation to such media persons," Kovind said.

India has so far recorded 88,45,127 Covid-19 cases, while 1,30,070 people have succumbed to the disease, according to the Union health ministry.

