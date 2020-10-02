Media will be gone, we will remain: DM tells Hathras rape victim's family

In a recently released video regarding the Hathras gang-rape case, the District Magistrate can be heard mounting pressure on the 19-year-old victim’s family.

In the video, which went viral minutes after it emerged online, Hathras DM Praveen Laxkar can be heard saying, “Don’t ruin your credibility. These media people will leave in a couple of days. Half have already left, the rest will leave in 2-3 days. We are the ones standing with you. Now it depends on you if you want to keep changing your testimony….”

The DM’s next sentence is cut off as the video ends here.

Also Read: Derek O'Brien, TMC delegation stopped from visiting family of Hathras gangrape victim, claims party

Laxkar defended his move to The Times of India, saying that he had gone to meet the family after knowing that they were unsatisfied and not to threaten them.

In another video, widely circulated, the victim’s sister-in-law alleged that they have been facing pressure from the administration.

“They are asking, ‘Would you get compensation had the girl died of corona?...They claim they could dispose of the case on the basis of my mother-in-law’s first statement (which doesn’t mention rape), when she was not even in a condition to say anything. They will not let us live here,” the sister-in-law is heard saying on the video.