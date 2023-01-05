Medical student dies after being dragged by truck for 100 m in MP, batchmate critical

A third-year medical student was killed after being dragged for around 100 meters by an unknown truck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The body was recovered late on Wednesday. The victim was a pillion rider on a bike, which was being driven by her batchmate, who survived with multiple injuries.

The deceased was identified as Rubi Thakur, a resident of Shahdol district. She was pursuing her MBBS degree from Netaji Subhas Chandra Medical College, Jabalpur, the oldest government-run medical college in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources told IANS that Rubi and her male batchmate, Saurav Ojha, had gone to Bhedaghat, a waterfall area located around 35 km from Jabalpur district headquarters. While they were heading back towards Jabalpur, they were hit by a speeding truck.

Saurav Ojha, who is also pursuing his MBBS course from the same college, hails from Rewa district. He was admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur, and his condition was said to be critical.

Sources said that due to the impact, Saurav fell around 20 meters away, while Rubi's clothes got entangled with the truck and was dragged for around 100 meters. Her body was found crushed on the road.

Local police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. College staff and family members were also informed about the incident. "Girl's body was mutilated and has been sent for autopsy. Boy has been admitted to a government hospital. It was found that a heavy-loaded truck hit them from behind. We are locating the suspected truck," said a police official.

The incident occurred days after a woman was dragged under a car for several kilometers and her mutilated body was recovered on a road in New Delhi.