Medico among 12 test positive for COVID-19 in J&K, toll reaches 380

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday taking the Union Territory tally to 380.

“12 new cases- 11 from Kashmir 1 from Jammu division (Kathua). 10 recoveries too. Total cases now 380. Jammu Division-56 and Kashmir Division-324 (sic),” J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

Officials said that among today's 12 cases, ten are from south Kashmir’s Shopian district, one from northern Baramulla district and another from Kathua district of Jammu region. The person who tested positive in Baramulla, according to reports, is a doctor.

For the past one week, COVID-19 curve in Kashmir has stabilized. While on 14 April, the number of cases reported from Kashmir stood at six, a day later on 15 April 18 cases were reported from the division. The number, since, has remained steady ranging between 12 and 14 cases per day. On Sunday and Monday, the number of new positives reported from Kashmir was 14.

Dr Parvaiz Koul, head department of internal and pulmonary medicine at territory-care SKIMS hospital in Srinagar called the trend encouraging but warned against deducting meaning from these numbers on face value.

“The people who have and are testing positive are contacts mostly – immediate and high risk,” he said and added that surveillance of red zones would give a “fairer estimate” of the toll of the virus in J&K.