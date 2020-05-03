Medico, nurse suspended over pregnant lady's death due to medical ‘negligence’ in Kashmir

A doctor and a nurse were suspended after a pregnant lady and her yet to be born baby died due to alleged delay in treatment and subsequent transfer to another hospital in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

After a video of the family members of the deceased carrying the body out of the hospital on a trolley went viral on social media, authorities immediately placed a medical officer Dr Ridwana and staff nurse Zareefa, who were on night duty when the incident took place, under suspension.

Reports said Shakeela, wife of Zahoor Ahmad, resident of Salia, Anantnag was admitted at Sub District Hospital, Seer on Saturday night and was later shifted to Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH), Anantnag where she breathed her last on Sunday morning.

Soon after her death, family members and relatives of the lady assembled outside Sub District Hospital, Seer and alleged that the lady died due to medical negligence of doctors at Seer. They alleged that doctors delayed her treatment and later asked to shift her to the MCCH.

After the death of the lady, the family marched outside the MCCH with the body on a trolley demanding stern action against the doctors and other medical staff deputed at SDH Seer.

“The doctors were asking us to shift the body to the Deputy Commissioner office. They want to make it a case of coronavirus and dispose of the entire matter,” a family member of the deceased alleged.

Chief Medical Officer Anantnag, Mukhtar Shah said the concerned Block Medical Officer (BMO) has immediately ordered an enquiry into the case. “The BMO took action and suspended a doctor and a staff nurse till enquiry concludes in the case. The enquiry report is to be completed within two days,” he said.

The latest incident happened a week after another pregnant woman died along with her unborn twins at MCCH Anantnag. The woman, who eventually was declared COVID-19 positive, came from a Red Zone area and had been allegedly denied swift treatment.