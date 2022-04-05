Meet beneficiaries and revive water bodies in your constituency: Modi to BJP MPs

Talk to beneficiaries of govt schemes: Modi to BJP MPs

The BJP is celebrating its 42nd Foundation Day on Wednesday and the public service drive is part of the celebrations

Amrita Madhukalya
  • Apr 05 2022, 17:31 ist
PM Modi with BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders during BJP Parliamentary meeting in New Delhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Lawmakers at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentary meet were tasked with two key directives by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday — to revive water bodies in their constituencies and to spend a dedicated fortnight from April 7 meeting beneficiaries of the key Modi schemes.

During the meeting, where Modi spoke for about 10 minutes as per lawmakers with whom DH spoke, he is quoted as saying, “Aap log jan sewa mein jud jaiye.” (Please dedicate yourselves to public service). Modi told the BJP MPs that during the period where the country is celebrating Amrit Mahotsav, MPs must focus on building water bodies in their constituencies. 

The BJP is celebrating its 42nd Foundation Day on Wednesday and the public service drive is part of the celebrations. On Wednesday, the party’s MPs will meet at the Parliament Annexe to listen to Modi’s address before they head to the Parliament. Apart from Modi, whose speech will be televised to BJP’s offices across the country, Nadda is scheduled to address workers.

As per an MP from the Northeast, Modi said that he asked the Parliamentarians to aim at reviving 75 water bodies in their respective constituencies. “He said that this must be over and above the efforts put in by the state and Central government. He said that, if we do this then the voters in the constituency will always remember us,” the lawmaker said. 

Following Modi’s speech, BJP President JP Nadda directed the MPs to spend a fortnight in their constituencies speaking to beneficiaries of key schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as well as the health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat.

Another MP said that they were asked to identify possible beneficiaries, especially for nutritional schemes.

Lawmakers were also asked to highlight the BJP government’s Covid vaccination programme. Modi asked MPs to visit schools to ensure more school children opt for the jab. India started Covid inoculation for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years on March 15 this year. 

During the fortnight-long celebrations, BJP leaders have also been asked to venerate the birth anniversaries of B R Ambedkar and Jyotirao Phule.

