Meghalaya collects Rs 6-cr revenue from liquor sales amid coronavirus lockdown relaxations

  • May 08 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 11:46 ist
The Meghalaya government has collected over Rs 6 crore as revenue from liquor sales after wine shops were allowed to open earlier this week as part of the lockdown relaxations, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

Tipplers have been queueing up outside liquor outlets in the state since they reopened on Monday, officials said.

Authorities, however, have urged customers and shop owners to stricty abide by social distancing norms, failing which they would be asked to down shutters.

"Establishments will be asked to close down if they fail to take measures to prevent overcrowding," Chief Secretary M S Rao said.

Wine stores had reopened in Meghalaya for a day on April 13, but were shut after one person tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day.

The country is under lockdown till May 17 to contain the spread of COVID-19. 

