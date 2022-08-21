Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest

Former chief minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti was placed under house arrest on Sunday in her official residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city.

Suhail Bukhari, spokesman of the PDP told IANS that she was scheduled to go to Chotigam village of Shopian district on Sunday where terrorists killed a local Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar on August 16.

Reacting to her house arrest, Mufti said on her Twitter page, "GOI wants to push the plight of Kashmiri pandits under the rug because its their callous policies that've led to unfortunate targeted killings of those who chose not to flee. Projecting us mainstream as their enemy is why Ive been placed under house arrest today".

There has been no official word on Mehbooba Mufti being placed under house arrest.