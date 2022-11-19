Mehrauli killing: Police collect Poonawala, Walkar's clothes from their house

Delhi Police officials probing the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case have taken possession of all the clothes from accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala's house in South Delhi and they will be sent for forensic examination, sources said on Saturday.

They said the investigators have not recovered the clothes the two were wearing on May 18, the day the crime was executed.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

"Delhi Police has taken possession of all the clothes present in Poonawala's house. These include Walkar's clothes too. They will be sent for forensic examination," a source in the police department said.

The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly skeletal remains. Poonawala is being taken to different locations in south Delhi to locate more body parts, the source said.

According to sources, the police on Friday recovered some body parts from Gurugram, which will also be sent for forensic examination. Walkar's head is still missing.

They also said the police have recovered a sharp object from Poonawala's house and it will examined whether it was used to chop Walkar's body.

The Delhi Police had on Friday sent teams to Maharashtra, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to hunt for evidence in the case, with sleuths recovering some body parts in Gurugram.

A court here has already ordered that narco test be conducted on the accused within five days.

According to officials, after leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala had travelled to several locations, including Himachal Pradesh, and police are visiting these places to ascertain whether any development during those trips triggered Poonawala to kill his partner.