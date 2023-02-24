Mehrauli murder case: Court fixes March 7 for hearing

Mehrauli murder case: Court fixes March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aftab Poonawala

On February 7, the court had taken cognizance of the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by the police on January 24

  Feb 24 2023, 15:50 ist
A Delhi court on Friday fixed March 7 for hearing arguments on charges against Aftab Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar fixed the date for hearing on charges after Poonawala was produced physically before the court.

Earlier on February 21, a magisterial court had committed the case to sessions court where cases of heinous offences like murder are tried.

On February 7, the court had taken cognizance of the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by the police on January 24.

