Mehrauli murder case: Poonawala rescinds permission to counsel to move bail application

Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, on Saturday rescinded the permission to his counsel to move his bail plea in a court.

Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through email that the bail application was moved erroneously.

"Let me have a word with the accused through video-conferencing at 11:30 am," the judge said.

Aftab produced through VC and told the court that he had signed the vakalatnama but was not aware of the filing of bail application. He would decide after talking to the counsel. The matter is listed again on December 22.