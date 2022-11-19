Mehrauli murder: Cops recover Shraddha Walkar's clothes

Mehrauli murder: Cops recover Shraddha Walkar's clothes from Chhatarpur house

The police said that the rented accommodation, the place of offence, is being closely inspected by the crime team and forensic experts

  • Nov 19 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 15:14 ist
A cameraperson clicks pictures outside the flat in which Aftab Poonawalla and his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar used to reside. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi Police team has collected Shraddha Walkar's clothes from the rented house in Chattarpur she shared with her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawalla, in an effort to find more clues to help in the ongoing probe into her brutal murder.

The police claimed that the rented accommodation, the place of offence, is being closely inspected by the crime team and forensic experts.

From the house where Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and the chopped up her body into 35 pieces, multiple items have been seized already.

"Following up on the disclosures by Aftab, various combing operations have been carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where bones were recovered," a senior police official said.

Also Read | Aftab to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim's body parts

To ascertain that the bones belong to Shraddha, the blood samples of her father and brother have been collected for a DNA analysis which will take 15 days.

"To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in the digital devices seized from the place of offence, the same have also

been sent for forensic retrieval of data," said the official.

He added that every word being uttered by Aftab during interrogation is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value.

"Police teams are also carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused," said the official.

