Mehrauli murder: Cops search Gurugram forest area

Mehrauli murder: Cops search Gurugram forest area for human remains

Investigators suspect that Aftab Ameen Poonawalla might have disposed of some more body parts of his live-in partner in the forest area

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2022, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 16:06 ist
Investigators are likely to take Aftab to various locations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which will help them establish the sequence of events leading to the heinous crime. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Police along with a forensic team on Friday visited Gurugram's DLF Phase-II forest area and conducted searches to find more remains of Sharddha Walkar.

Sources said that the investigators suspect that Aftab Ameen Poonawalla might have disposed of some more body parts of his live-in partner in the forest area while coming to his office.

Aftab, who was arrested on November 12 for the brutal murder of Walkar, used to work in C-Vent, an IT company in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, police teams have also initiated technical surveillance and are scanning text message echanged between Shraddha and Aftab.

Investigators are likely to take Aftab to various locations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which will help them establish the sequence of events leading to the heinous crime.

Also Read | Mehrauli killing: People backed by VHP, other groups take out candle marches; demand death penalty

On Wednesday, the court approved a narco test of the accused on Delhi Police's submission that he was not cooperating in the investigation.

Sources have said that when Aftab was first called for questioning, he told the investigators the victim had left the house on May 22.

"However, her belongings were at the house to which Aftab told police that she had only taken her phone. He also said that they did not speak to each other since she left," said the sources.

The investigators doubted his version and on strong questioning and through digital evidences, including the use of her Instagram account, which showed the location of the Mehrauli area, Aftab finally confessed to killing the victim and then chopping her body into 35 pieces.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mehrauli murder case
Delhi
murder
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

In Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worries linger

In Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worries linger

NASA returns to the Moon at a staggering cost

NASA returns to the Moon at a staggering cost

 