Men in uniform ready to shed khakhi for khadi in Bihar

At least three senior IPS officers, who retired as Director-General, and a SP-rank officer could throw their hat in the Bihar poll ring.

Sample this: Barely one month after his superannuation, retired IPS officer Sunil Kumar has joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) and showered praise on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. One of the most upright and competent cops, the retired DG-rank officer’s father was a member of the Constituent Assembly and his elder brother Anil Kumar is currently a Congress MLA from Bhore in Gopalganj.

It is widely believed that Sunil may be the JD(U) nominee from Bhore although the party remained non-committal on the IPS officer-turned-JD(U) leader. “Who will contest election will be decided by the party at an appropriate time,” said Nitish’s close aide and Lok Sabha MP Lallan Singh.

Ashish Ranjan Sinha is another retired IPS officer who is ready to enter politics after being in service for more than three decades. Sinha was Bihar DGP when Nitish first took over as Chief Minister of Bihar in November 2005. But Sinha, who was earlier with the BJP, could now be the Congress or RJD candidate, given his close proximity with the Grand Alliance leaders.

The RJD is likely to get a shot in the arm when another DG-rank officer Ashok Kumar Gupta, who has retired, could join Lalu’s outfit soon. “Gupta may be fielded from any of the Assembly constituencies near Patna,” said a senior Grand Alliance leader.

Another IPS officer Shridhar Mandal too is likely to join the electoral battle and could be a candidate for the Mahagatbandhan.

Bihar has a history of IAS, IPS and IFS officers joining politics with the most notable one being Yashwant Sinha and Meira Kumar.

Yashwant Sinha quit IAS in 1984 to become a Janata Dal Rajya Sabha member in 1988. Meira Kumar, on the other hand, was an IFS officer of 1973 batch before she won a by-election from Bijnore Lok Sabha constituency in UP after defeating Mayawati and Ram Vilas Paswan in 1985. She later became MP from Karol Bagh in New Delhi and then from Sasaram in Bihar. She was, however, defeated in 2014 and 2019.