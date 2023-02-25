Delhi: 2 set to cross border for weapons training held

Men planning to cross border for weapons training held near Red Fort

The two men were getting directions from their handler on ways to illegally cross the border

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2023, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 19:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two men allegedly planning to go to Pakistan for weapons training were arrested near Red Fort here, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old Khalid Mubarak Khan, a resident of Maharashtra, and 26-year-old Abdullah alias Abdur Rehman, a resident of Tamil Nadu, were radicalised over the social media by a Pak-based handler, they said.

The two men were getting directions from their handler on ways to illegally cross the border. Two pistols with 10 live cartridges, a knife, and a wire cutter were recovered from their possession, a senior police officer said.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police made the arrests responding to an input that some people were being radicalised by Pak-based handlers over social media and were given directions to receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India, the officer said.

On February 14, information was received that some radicalised persons will come to Delhi via Mumbai to carry out some illegal activity and will further go to Pakistan for terrorist training with the help of their Pakistan-based handler, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

According to the information, the men carried sophisticated arms and were to arrive near Ring Road on the back side of Red Fort.

The two were booked under Arms Act on February 15 after their arrest, police said.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the involvement of the accused in planning any terror attack, they added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Red Fort
Delhi
Pakistan

What's Brewing

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

 