Delhi: Men with sword attack police van carrying Aftab

Men with sword attack police van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aftab in Delhi

The vehicle was driven out of the spot while the attackers were detained and their weapons seized, the police said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 28 2022, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 19:31 ist
Video screengrab. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

 A police van carrying Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner, was attacked by some weapon-wielding people outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini where he was taken for a polygraph test on Monday, sources said.

The vehicle was driven out of the spot while the attackers were detained and their weapons seized, the police said, adding the incident took place around 6.45 pm.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar, and cut her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court On November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Mehrauli murder case
Aftab Poonawala
Police

What's Brewing

WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox

WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox

K'taka: Professor calls student 'Kasab'; probe ordered

K'taka: Professor calls student 'Kasab'; probe ordered

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Gaikwad hits world record seven sixes in 43-run over

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Protests erupt in China against stringent Covid rules

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Social media, Finfluencers and (un)sound advice

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

Road trip? Here’s what your insurance should cover

 