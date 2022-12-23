Man reaches CM Gehlot's chopper in selfie attempt

'Mentally challenged' man reaches Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's chopper in selfie attempt

The incident occurred at the helipad on the police parade ground in Bharatpur

PTI
PTI, Bharatpur (Rajasthan),
  • Dec 23 2022, 22:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 22:01 ist
Gehlot was in Bharatpur to attend a programme. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a security breach incident, a man reached next to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's chopper to click a selfie with the helicopter on Friday.

The incident occurred at the helipad on the police parade ground here when Gehlot was leaving for Delhi from Bharatpur, police said.

The chopper was getting ready to take off when the man identified as Harsh Goyal moved towards it with a mobile phone in hand, they said.

The man was mentally challenged and reached there to click a selfie with the helicopter, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said, adding security personnel caught him and took him to a local police station for questioning.

His family members also reached there and informed that he was mentally challenged, he said.

Following this, the medical examination of the man was conducted, the SP said.

Gehlot was in Bharatpur to attend a programme.

