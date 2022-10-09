Mentally challenged woman rescued from captivity of family by Hathras MLA

Mentally challenged woman rescued from captivity in UP

Sapna, a resident of village Mohammadabad in Tundla area, had been held captive in a room by her father since she was 18

PTI
PTI, Firozabad,
  • Oct 09 2022, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 15:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 53-year-old mentally challenged woman confined in her house for the past 35 years was rescued on the initiative of Hathras MLA, officials said here on Sunday.

Sapna, a resident of village Mohammadabad in Tundla area, had been held captive in a room by her father since she was 18, MLA Hathras Anjula Mahaur said.

She was tied up and given food in the room by her family members, Mahaur said.

The MLA said that she had come to know about the woman through one Nirmala Singh of Matra Seva Bharti organisation about a month ago.

"I talked to the brothers of the woman on Friday and convinced them and got her admitted in a mental hospital in Agra," the MLA said, adding she is undergoing treatment there. 

Uttar Pradesh
Hathras
Crimes
Crimes against women
India News

