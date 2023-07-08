Very heavy rains expected in 7 districts of Himachal

Met warns of extremely heavy rains in 7 districts of Himachal on July 8, 9

They also cautioned about the possibility of flash floods in areas along water bodies in Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Una districts.

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jul 08 2023, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 16:30 ist
Pedestrians on a road during rain in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo

The meteorological department office here on Saturday issued a 'red' alert for seven districts of Himachal Pradesh, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on July 8 and 9.

In Solan district's Kasauli, a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in the morning damaged three houses undergoing construction. Residents of the buildings were evacuated to safety, officials said, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

The weather office issued a statement saying intense spells of extremely heavy rainfall are likely at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts on July 8 and 9 under the influence of an active western disturbance.

A 'red' alert of extremely heavy rains implies the possibility of more than 204 mm of downpour in a day.

Also Read | Rain lashes Delhi, IMD predicts more showers

An 'orange' warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been issued for Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Lahaul and Spiti for July 8 and 9, the statement further said. The Met has predicted a wet spell in the state till July 13.

The weather office also cautioned about the possibility of flash floods in areas along water bodies in Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Una districts, and a disruption of water, power and communication facilities in the low and mid hills.

There could be occasional reduction in visibility due to the heavy rainfall and people are being advised to avoid areas that face waterlogging problems, it said.

The river Beas and its tributaries were reported flowing above the danger mark. As many as 91 roads are closed for vehicular traffic and 73 water supply schemes and 69 transformers were disrupted due to rains, the officials said.

So far, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of Rs 352 crores during this monsoon season, as per the state emergency operation centre.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Climate
India News
Himachal Pradesh
rains
Rainfall

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

'Namaste, aap kaise hain': Tom Cruise aces Hindi accent

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

How 'Barbie', Blackpink are part of territorial dispute

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

 