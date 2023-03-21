MHA approves Delhi Budget amid row between AAP, BJP

MHA approves Delhi Budget amid row between AAP, BJP

The presentation of the Delhi govt budget for FY24 was put on hold, with the Kejriwal-led dispensation and the Centre trading charges

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2023, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 14:30 ist
Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot addresses the media at Delhi Assembly during the Budget Session. Credit: PTI Photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs approved the Budget for Delhi on Tuesday. The approval was conveyed to Delhi government, PTI cited sources in the L-G's office as saying.

Earlier, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said the budget file was resent to the home ministry for approval, amid a row between the AAP dispensation and the Centre over the issue.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Gahlot said the budget was stalled on Monday. He said the file has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs physically and through mail for approval.

The presentation of the Delhi government's budget for 2023-24, scheduled for Tuesday, was put on hold, with the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations in various heads.

The Delhi Assembly was adjourned for two hours on Tuesday amid a ruckus between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP over a breach of privilege notice in connection with alleged leaking of budget details.

The House proceedings were adjourned once in the morning as well after AAP MLAs trooped into the Well following the conclusion of Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot's address over the stalling of the budget.

(With PTI inputs)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
budget
Indian news
MHA

Related videos

What's Brewing

As population booms, where are India's working women?

As population booms, where are India's working women?

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

Falling trade numbers are not a good sign

Falling trade numbers are not a good sign

Study finds mechanisms behind new Covid strains

Study finds mechanisms behind new Covid strains

DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

DH Toon | Starc's fifer hurts India in 2nd ODI

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

 