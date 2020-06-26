Migrant labourer commits suicide due to financial woes

Migrant labourer commits suicide due to financial woes in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 26 2020, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 13:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay

A migrant labourer, who returned from Surat about three months ago, allegedly committed suicide as he did not have money for his wife's treatment, police said on Friday.

Shiv Murat (30) killed himself by hanging from a tree in his village on Thursday, they said.

According to his wife who is unwell, the couple had an argument about her treatment and he left the house saying that he had no money for it, the police said.

Later, his body was found hanging from a tree.

The body was handed over to his family after postmortem and an investigation into the incident was underway, they added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Migrant worker

What's Brewing

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

Never would've thought it would feel like this: Klopp

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

What’s really behind the gender gap in Covid-19 deaths?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Why is the US experiencing a coronavirus resurgence?

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Many restaurants suspend dine-in amid Covid-19 spread

Hoping for an economic miracle

Hoping for an economic miracle

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

'Store positive samples for 30 days before destroying'

 