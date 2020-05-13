Workers from Bihar take out protest march in Ludhiana

Migrant workers from Bihar take out protest march in Ludhiana

PTI
PTI, Ludhiana,
  • May 13 2020, 17:18 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 17:18 ist

Migrant labourers from Bihar stuck here due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, took out a protest march on Wednesday.

They said they had run out of money and wanted to return to their home state.

One of the protesters, Ram Yadav, said they wanted to go back to their native places in Bihar.

He said they did not have any money, claiming that they were not paid their last month's wages by the owners of the factories where they had worked.

Yadav also accused the Punjab government of not providing them with ration.

Police personnel were present near Chowk Mata Rani, where the protest march was taken out.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
migrant labourers
Punjab
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

 