Migrant workers from Bihar take out protest march in Ludhiana

Migrant labourers from Bihar stuck here due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, took out a protest march on Wednesday.

They said they had run out of money and wanted to return to their home state.

One of the protesters, Ram Yadav, said they wanted to go back to their native places in Bihar.

He said they did not have any money, claiming that they were not paid their last month's wages by the owners of the factories where they had worked.

Yadav also accused the Punjab government of not providing them with ration.

Police personnel were present near Chowk Mata Rani, where the protest march was taken out.