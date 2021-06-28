Mild earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

The temblor had a depth of 10 km and its epicentre was in Pithoragarh district

PTI
PTI, Pithoragarh,
  • Jun 28 2021, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 17:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 jolted Pithoragarh and its adjoining areas in Uttarakhand on Monday, the District Disaster Management office said.

Mild tremors were felt in Pithoragarh, Kanda and Bageshwar at 12.19 pm, it said.

The temblor had a depth of 10 km and its epicentre was in Pithoragarh district, the office said.

There is no information yet of any damage caused by the quake, it said.

Uttarakhand
Earthquake

