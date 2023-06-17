Mild intensity earthquake hits J&K

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday but there was no report of any damage, officials said.

The epicentre of the tremor, which occurred at 2:03 pm, was hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, an official of the meteorological department said.

He said the depth of the earthquake was five kilometers below the surface at a latitude of 33.31 degrees north and a longitude of 75.19 degrees east.

There was no report of any damage reported from anywhere, a police official said.