Mild snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti, rain lashes several parts of Himachal

Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district witnessed mild snowfall while light-to-moderate rain lashed several parts of the state, officials said on Friday.

A day earlier, the Met office here issued an 'orange' alert for heavy rainfall, lightning, thunderstorms and hailstorms at isolated places in the mid and low hills on Friday. It had also cautioned against damage to standing crops.

On Friday, the Met office issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning on April 1 and 3-4.

It has also predicted light rain and snow in the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kangra and Shimla districts and light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the remaining districts over the next few hours.

Since Thursday night, Rajgarh recorded 26 mm rainfall -- the highest in the state -- followed by Kangra (14 mm), Gharmoor (13 mm), Chopal (12.5 mm), and Dharamshala, Shimla, Poanta Sahib and Dhaulakuan (10 mm each).

The rainfall in Solan was recorded at 8.5 mm, Una and Dalhousie 8 mm each, Kufri 7.2 mm and Bilaspur, Nahan and Berthin 7 mm each.

The state's rain deficit from March 1-30 was at 44 per cent.