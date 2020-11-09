Militancy in Kashmir on rise during BJP rule: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, Monday claimed that militancy in the Valley witnessed a sharp rise during BJP-rule as “youth prefer to take arms than go to jail.”

“The incumbent government is following an iron-fist policy and whosoever speaks against them is being pushed to jail. It is only because of this highhandedness that youth in Kashmir prefer to hold guns rather than going to jail,” she told reporters at her party office in Jammu.

The former CM also stated that they want Article 370 back in Jammu and Kashmir and added that BJP will have to return everything snatched from the people of J&K.

“The Article 370 and other provisions of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir were not meant for Muslims of Kashmiris alone but were for the entire state and were indeed brought by Maharaja (Hari Singh) to save the Dogra culture,” the PDP president said.

“The darkness that started after August 5, 2019, has engulfed the whole region and people in Jammu are too much worried with the sequence of events,” she added.

Asked about her controversial remarks over the holding of the national flag, Mehbooba said that she has taken oath on both Jammu and Kashmir Constitution and Constitution of India and will hold both flags together.

“The government of India must learn from foreign policy adopted by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and to restore normalcy on borders with Pakistan where innocent people are drying due to firing. I reiterate the slogan of (late) Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for opening of more routes along Indo-Pak borders.” she said.

While hitting over the BJP government the former CM said, “Even the sand and clay from rivers of Jammu and Kashmir are being snatched with local people here. Locals of J&K are not getting placed in employment now which is cause of concern and is worrying.”

“Look what has happened in America. Trump has gone. So, will the BJP,” she added.

Mehbooba lauded the RJD chief and Mahagathbandhan’s CM face in the Bihar elections, Tejaswi Yadav, and said, “I would like to congratulate Tejashwi Yadav. He set the right narrative in the election.”