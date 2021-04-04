Militancy, its supporters have no place in Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday asserted that there was no place for militancy and its supporters in the Union Territory (UT).

“Let me clarify here that there is no place for militancy in J&K. Its supporters will not be forgiven,” he said while addressing a function, to felicitate the next of kin of slain policemen and soldiers.

The L-G said he had no words to pay tributes to the policemen and soldiers who sacrificed their lives either fighting militancy or protecting borders.

Also read: J&K L-G Sinha visits hospital to enquire about Farooq Abdullah's health

“It is because of their great sacrifices, we are breathing in free air today,” he said while saluting all the brave men from the police and the army who were martyred in the line of duty.

Sinha further said that the Jammu and Kashmir government was working on a new educational policy to incorporate contributions made by the heroes of J&K police and the Indian army who have made 'supreme sacrifices' fighting militants and enemy, in the school curriculum.

“We are doing this so that our children come to know about their supreme sacrifices. Our children should know that it is because of them, they are reaping peace dividends in the UT,” he said.

The L-G added J&K has received a huge budget for the current financial year and not a single penny will be misused.

“Anyone who is found misusing the budget money will face serious action,” he vowed.