Militancy, its supporters have no place in J&K: Sinha

Militancy, its supporters have no place in Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha

Sinha further said that the Jammu and Kashmir government was working on a new educational policy

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 04 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 14:27 ist
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday asserted that there was no place for militancy and its supporters in the Union Territory (UT).

“Let me clarify here that there is no place for militancy in J&K. Its supporters will not be forgiven,” he said while addressing a function, to felicitate the next of kin of slain policemen and soldiers.

The L-G said he had no words to pay tributes to the policemen and soldiers who sacrificed their lives either fighting militancy or protecting borders.

Also read: J&K L-G Sinha visits hospital to enquire about Farooq Abdullah's health

“It is because of their great sacrifices, we are breathing in free air today,” he said while saluting all the brave men from the police and the army who were martyred in the line of duty.

Sinha further said that the Jammu and Kashmir government was working on a new educational policy to incorporate contributions made by the heroes of J&K police and the Indian army who have made 'supreme sacrifices' fighting militants and enemy, in the school curriculum.

“We are doing this so that our children come to know about their supreme sacrifices. Our children should know that it is because of them, they are reaping peace dividends in the UT,” he said.

The L-G added J&K has received a huge budget for the current financial year and not a single penny will be misused.

“Anyone who is found misusing the budget money will face serious action,” he vowed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha
Terrorism
Militancy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Should museums sell treasured works?

Should museums sell treasured works?

DH Toon | Debate over interplanetary travel in Assembly

DH Toon | Debate over interplanetary travel in Assembly

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

'Golden Parade' of pharaohs to new home starts in Cairo

'Golden Parade' of pharaohs to new home starts in Cairo

DH Toon | Islamists, Sheikh Hasina's challenge

DH Toon | Islamists, Sheikh Hasina's challenge

How pandemics change the course of history

How pandemics change the course of history

 