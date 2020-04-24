Militancy-related killings on decline in Kashmir

There has been a decline in militancy-related fatalities in Kashmir this year while no stone-pelting incidents were reported during the anti-insurgency operations so far.

According to official data, 68 persons, including 44 militants, 14 security forces personnel and 10 civilians, have been killed this year so far. The number of militants killed in the first four months of 2019 was over 80.

Security forces suffered 40 casualties in a single attack when a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle, packed with explosives, into a paramilitary bus they were travelling in on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on February 14 last year.

Among the militants killed this year, officials said, three were non-locals, and the identity of 11 was yet to be ascertained while rest were locals. Among the 14 slain security forces personnel, five from Army were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Kupwara district while fighting a group of infiltrators.

“Besides, three policemen and five CRPF personnel were also killed from January 1 till date.”

Another positive aspect has been no stone-pelting incidents were reported during anti-militancy operations this year. Stone-pelting protests at the encounter sites had emerged as a major problem for security forces in Kashmir since late 2016. Dozens of civilian protesters died in security forces' action on stone pelters near encounter sites from 2016 till last year.

Official data reveals that a total of 154 militants were killed in gun battles across Kashmir in the first seven months of 2019. In the next five months, only 20 militants were neutralised by the security forces as anti-insurgency operations almost came to a halt as security and communication clampdown was imposed to prevent civilian protests in the wake of revocation of Article 370 on August 5.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said they were trying to avoid any collateral damage during the operations. “The SOP (standard operating procedure) is being followed in letter and spirit during the operations,” he said and added besides killing 44 militants, 12 were apprehended during different operations.

“We have also arrested over 70 over ground workers (OGWs) of militants,” he said. Police and security forces also recovered more 25 AK assault rifles near LoC in Keran sector. The consignment was supposedly meant to be handed over to newly-recruited militants.”

The Kashmir police chief said through the recovery of these arms they had managed to control the revival of militancy in many areas.

Last September, a report prepared by the security agencies had revealed that there were a total of 273 militants operating in Kashmir. “Out of the 273 active militants, 158 are based in south Kashmir, 96 in North Kashmir and 19 in central Kashmir. At 166, the local militants outnumber the 107 foreign militants operating in Kashmir,” the report revealed.

