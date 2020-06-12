Militant arrested in J&K's Shopian

Militant arrested in J&K's Shopian

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 12 2020, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 13:06 ist

Security forces on Friday arrested a militant during a search operation in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Asthan Mohalla area of Shopian in South Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there early this morning, defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

He said during the search operation, one militant was apprehended.

A pistol, two magazines and 12 rounds were recovered from his possession, the spokesman said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
militants
Terrorism
Arrest

What's Brewing

Coronavirus may force IPL out of India: chairman

Coronavirus may force IPL out of India: chairman

Black Lives Matter protests: where next?

Black Lives Matter protests: where next?

Can a vaccine made of mosquito spit stop next epidemic?

Can a vaccine made of mosquito spit stop next epidemic?

India reminds Nepal its assistance amid border dispute

India reminds Nepal its assistance amid border dispute

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

'Low COVID-19 prevalence, but more people susceptible'

'Low COVID-19 prevalence, but more people susceptible'

COVID-19 risks pushing millions into child labour: UN

COVID-19 risks pushing millions into child labour: UN

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

 