Militant arrested in J&K's Shopian

Security forces on Friday arrested a militant during a search operation in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.
Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Asthan Mohalla area of Shopian in South Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there early this morning, defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.
He said during the search operation, one militant was apprehended.
A pistol, two magazines and 12 rounds were recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.
