Militant attack in J&K, two security personnel martyred

Militant attack in J&K, two security personnel martyred

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that three militants carried out the attack

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 26 2020, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 16:50 ist
Representative image: PTI Photo

Two army soldiers were killed in a militant attack on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday. 

Police said militants fired at army men near HMT crossing on Srinagar-Baramulla highway injuring two soldiers, who were shifted to army’s 92-base hospital where they succumbed. 

Reports said that martyred soldiers belonged to the Road Opening Party. 

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that three militants carried out the attack.

"Initial reports said that three militants were travelling in a Maruti car and two of them were carrying weapons, who fired indiscriminately at the army men leaving two of them seriously wounded," he told reporters.

The IGP Kashmir said that security forces are chasing the Maruti car and it seems that Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit has carried out the attack. “There seems to be the involvement of one or two foreign militants. By evening, we will ascertain the outfit that carried out the attack,” he said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
militants

What's Brewing

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

When Covid vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Inside the ‘other history’ of comic book superheroes

Every bird has its own version of a song

Every bird has its own version of a song

Beware of WhatsApp OTP scam: Steps to protect your app

Beware of WhatsApp OTP scam: Steps to protect your app

 