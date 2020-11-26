Militant attack in J&K, two security personnel martyred

Two army soldiers were killed in a militant attack on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday.

Police said militants fired at army men near HMT crossing on Srinagar-Baramulla highway injuring two soldiers, who were shifted to army’s 92-base hospital where they succumbed.

Reports said that martyred soldiers belonged to the Road Opening Party.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that three militants carried out the attack.

"Initial reports said that three militants were travelling in a Maruti car and two of them were carrying weapons, who fired indiscriminately at the army men leaving two of them seriously wounded," he told reporters.

The IGP Kashmir said that security forces are chasing the Maruti car and it seems that Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit has carried out the attack. “There seems to be the involvement of one or two foreign militants. By evening, we will ascertain the outfit that carried out the attack,” he said.