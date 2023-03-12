Militant hideout unearthed in J&K's Kupwara

Militant hideout unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara

A search was conducted by police in Shalnar Hangnikoot area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district on Saturday, a police official said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 12 2023, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 12:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A militant hideout was unearthed and arms and ammunition recovered in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

A search was conducted by police in Shalnar Hangnikoot area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district on Saturday, a police official said.

During the search of the area, an old dump of arms and ammunition was unearthed which included an AK 47 rifle with two magazines and 75 rounds, 10 grenades, 26 UBGL grenades, eight UBGL boosters, two flame throwers, five rocket shells and three rocket boosters, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation initiated, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
militants

