Militant injured during encounter in Anantnag succumbs

Militant injured during encounter in J&K's Anantnag dies at hospital

Zaheer Abbas Lone had sustained bullet injuries in the abdomen

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 18 2020, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 15:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A militant, who was arrested by security forces during a shootout in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Friday, police said.

Zaheer Abbas Lone had sustained bullet injuries in the abdomen, a police official said.

Lone was arrested in Baba Gund Khaleel area of Anantnag district after a brief exchange of fire during an anti-militancy operation on Thursday, he added. 

