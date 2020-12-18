Militant injured during encounter in J&K's Anantnag dies at hospital

A militant, who was arrested by security forces during a shootout in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Friday, police said.
Zaheer Abbas Lone had sustained bullet injuries in the abdomen, a police official said.
Lone was arrested in Baba Gund Khaleel area of Anantnag district after a brief exchange of fire during an anti-militancy operation on Thursday, he added.
