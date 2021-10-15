Militant involved in Pulwama civilian killing shot dead

Militant involved in civilian killing in Pulwama gunned down: J&K police

Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 15 2021, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 19:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A militant, who police said was involved in a recent civilian killing, was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday. 

A police spokesman said the encounter erupted after a joint team of the army and J&K police cordoned off Wahibug village of Pulwama following the input about presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, hiding militants fired upon, triggering an encounter

In the ensuing gunfight a militant from Srinagar, who was involved in a recent civilian killing, has been killed, while the operation is on, he added.

