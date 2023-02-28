Militant involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit neutralised in Pulwama

An army soldier and the militant, who police said was involved in the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, were killed in an encounter between security forces and ultras in Awantipora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Source said the gunfight erupted during the wee hours of Tuesday after police and army launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Padgampora village of Awantipora on a ‘specific input’ about the presence of militants in the area.

They said as the search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militant opened indiscriminate fire resulting in injuries to two army personnel. “The injured soldiers were immediately shifted to army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar, where one of them succumbed to his injuries,” sources said.

Read | Another targeted killing, another Pandit shot dead in Kashmir

In the retaliatory action of security forces, a local militant, identified as Aqib Bhat was killed. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said Bhat was involved in the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead by the militants on Sunday in Achan area of Pulwama.

Aqib Mushtaq was initially associated with Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit but was more recently working with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashker-e-Toiba, the ADGP said.

In the first two months of 2023, there has been a steady decline in encounters between militants and security forces compared to the same period during the previous few years. Police say there has been a decline in recruitment of locals into militancy and the number of active ultras was coming down significantly.

Recently the ADGP Kashmir said that only 37 militants were active in Kashmir. Last year186 militants, including 56 foreigners, were killed in various operations by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir while 189 militants were killed in 2021.



Last year 100 local youth got recruited into militant ranks which was 37% less compared to 2021. Out of 100 locals who got recruited, 65 were neutralised, 17 arrested and 18 were active on December 31, 2022.

In 2017, 126 locals had joined militant ranks while the number was 218 in 2018, 126 in 2019, 167 in 2020 and 128 in 2021.