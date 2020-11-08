Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J&K

Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid along Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector

An AK rifle and two bags were recovered from the site

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Nov 08 2020, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 12:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A militant was killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a Defence spokesperson said here on Sunday.

He said militants trying to infiltrate were intercepted by a patrol party of the Army and contact with them was established.

"Suspicious movement of unidentified persons detected by own patrolling party near LC fence at Machil Sector (in Kupwara district of north Kashmir) on night 7-8 November at 0100 hours," defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

In the exchange of firing, one militant was killed, Col Kalia said.

An AK rifle and two bags were recovered from the site, the official said, adding that a search operation was underway.

Jammu and Kashmir
Army
Line of Control

