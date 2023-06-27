Militant killed, cop injured in Kulgam encounter in J&K

An unidentified militant was killed and one police personnel was injured in a pre-dawn encounter between security forces and ultras in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

“Encounter has started at Hoowra village of #Kulgam district. Police & Security Forces are on the job. One JKP personnel got injured. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

In an update on the encounter, it said, “01 local terrorist neutralised. Identification & affliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on.”

Reports said the encounter started late Monday night at Hoowra village in Kulgam after security forces launched a search-and-cordoned-operation in the area.

While operations in hinterland have drastically come down this year as less encounters are reported, there has been a spurt in infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) this month.

On June 23, Army and Jammu and Kashmir police foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in north Kashmir’s frontier district Kupwara as four unidentified militants were killed in a pre-dawn operation.

On June 16, a major infiltration bid at Jumgund, Keran close to the LoC in the same district was foiled by the security forces in which five foreign terrorists were killed. Earlier on June 13, two more terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Army and police in Kupwara district.

A senior police officer said that after the decline in recruitment of locals into militancy this year, Pakistan was trying to replenish the dwindling number of ultras through infiltrations.

“As the snow has melted on mountain passes, Pakistan wants to send as many terrorists to ensure that the void created by decline in local recruitment is filled,” he said.

