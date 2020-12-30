Militant killed during police encounter in Srinagar

Militant killed during police encounter in Srinagar's Parimpora

Militants had opened fire on security forces during a cordon and search operation in Parimpora area on Tuesday evening,  a police official said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 30 2020, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 11:48 ist
Senior Army officers investigate the site of a militant attack at Khushipora area of Parimpora, in Srinagar. Credit: PTI File Photo

A militant was killed in an overnight encounter in Parimpora area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

Militants had opened fire on security forces during a cordon and search operation in Parimpora area on Tuesday evening,  a police official said.

He said the cordon was strengthened after and the two sides exchanged fire intermittently throughout the night

One militant has been killed so far, the official said, adding the operation was in progress.

militant
security forces
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Srinagar

