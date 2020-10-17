Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

The encounter erupted after a joint team of Army’s 19-Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Larnoo, Anantnag, 65 km from Srinagar, this morning following inputs about the presence of militants there, an Army official said.

As the forces closed in over the hiding place of the militants, they opened fire on them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter in which one ultra was killed, he said.

Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed the killing of a militant in the encounter. “#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” it tweeted.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known immediately.

In relentless anti-insurgency operations, security forces have killed nearly 195 militants, including 23 foreigners in 82 operations across Jammu and Kashmir this year. As many as 157 militants were killed in Kashmir in 2019, while in 2018 the number was 257, the highest in a decade.

In 2019, out of 157 slain militants, 32 were Pakistanis and majority of them 19 belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit. In 2019, local militants accounted for 79% deaths in encounters, while the number has grown to 88% this year.