Militant killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 07 2021, 06:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 06:41 ist
Security personnel at an operation in Budgam. Credit: PTI File Photo

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation in the Mochuwa area of Budgam district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

"One terrorist was killed in the encounter. An AK assault rifle and one pistol were recovered from the slain terrorist," the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said, adding the search operation in the area is going on.

