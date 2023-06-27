Militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

Militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

One security personnel was injured in the operation.

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 27 2023, 06:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 06:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.

They said one security personnel was injured in the operation.

Also Read | Infiltration bid foiled; 4 ultras killed along Jammu and Kashmir LoC

"01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

