Militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.
They said one security personnel was injured in the operation.
Also Read | Infiltration bid foiled; 4 ultras killed along Jammu and Kashmir LoC
"01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Once in a blue moon
Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards
Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1
Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru
Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities
Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space
First UP district with 100% piped water connections
Devraj Patel of 'dil se bura lagta hai' fame dies
Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj
Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit